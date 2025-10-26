2 new ministers take oath of office in Nepal's interim government

Kathmandu, Oct 26 (PTI) Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki expanded her Cabinet for the third time since taking over in September after two new ministers were inducted in the government on Sunday.

President Ramchandra Paudel, in a special ceremony, administered the oath of office to Bablu Gupta and Sudha Gautam after advice from the prime minister, according to the sources at the President’s Office.

Gupta has been given the portfolio of Youth and Sports, while Gautam will receive the portfolio of Health and Population. The Cabinet now consists of 10 ministers.

Following two days of Gen Z protests in Nepal on September 8 and 9 that led to the resignation of then prime minister K P Sharma Oli, Karki was appointed as the caretaker prime minister on September 12.

Karki will be the interim prime minister till the next general elections, which are scheduled to be held on March 5. PTI SBP SKS GSP