2 Pak soliders killed in clash with terrorists in country's restive northwest

Peshawar, Jan 10 (PTI) At least two Pakistani soldiers were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with terrorists in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said.

The shootout occurred in the province's Lakki Marwat district, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)- the military's media wing. Two soldiers and the same number of terrorists were killed in the gun battle.

The slain militants had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the target killings of innocent civilians.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from their possession, the ISPR said.

The military said a sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.