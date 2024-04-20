2 Pakistani lawmakers suspended for creating ruckus during Prez Zardari's address in Parliament

Islamabad, Apr 19 (PTI) Pakistan authorities on Friday suspended two lawmakers for creating a ruckus in Parliament on the occasion of the presidential address to the joint session to mark the start of the new parliamentary year.

President Asif Ali Zardari faced vociferous protest and sloganeering on Thursday when he was addressing the joint sitting of the Senate and the National Assembly -- the two houses of the Parliament.

The protest was organised by the lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, National Assembly (NA) Speaker, took action against lawmakers Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan for allegedly using “abusive language” during the president’s parliamentary address.

The rowdy members were among dozens of others who clamoured and chanted “Go Zardari Go” throughout.

At times, the president seemed to lose his train of thought but remained composed and only acknowledged the protesters with a smile.

In Friday's session, the NA adopted a motion introduced by Speaker Sadiq about the suspension of the two lawmakers for their conduct during the president’s speech.

“Jamshed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal MNAs (member of national assembly) used abusive language and approached the dais of the speaker in a threatening manner, which is unacceptable,” according to the motion.

The motion further detailed their disruptive behaviour, including “blowing whistles and trumpets, chanting objectionable slogans, and displaying banners and placards”.

It said that such actions violated the sanctity of the house and the rules outlined in the Rules of Procedure of Conduct of Business International 2007.

Citing Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA read with Rule 33 of the Parliament Joint Sitting Rules 1973, the NA speaker named them and ordered the withdrawal of their membership from the assembly’s current session.

The motion was passed after a majority of voice votes. This decision was made following the established rules and regulations to maintain the decorum and integrity of parliamentary proceedings.

Zardari addressed the joint session of the parliament to mark the beginning of the parliamentary year after the general elections held on February 8. In his address, he said that he believed in the strength of the nation to tackle all challenges unitedly. PTI SH RUP RUP