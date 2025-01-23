2 PIA employees' services terminated for smuggling mobile phones from Canada

Lahore, Jan 23 (PTI) Two employees of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have lost their jobs for smuggling expensive mobile phones from Canada, an official said on Thursday.

PIA senior officer Athar Awan on Thursday told PTI the management terminated air hostess Asifa Naz and flight steward Muhammad Mumtaz from service after their offence to smuggle mobile phones from Canada was proven.

They smuggled the phones into Lahore city of Pakistan.

"During a course of inquiry both PIA employees were found guilty of illegally smuggling expensive mobile phones," he said.

Awan said the management had made it clear that no leniency would be shown towards those violating the PIA's policies or the country's laws. PTI CORR PY PY PY