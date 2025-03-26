2 police officers killed in separate attacks in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Mar 25 (PTI) Two police officers were killed and one injured in two separate attacks by unknown assailants in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, suspected militants opened fire in the Azam Warsak area of South Waziristan district, killing Constable Imran who was on his way home.

Meanwhile, in the other incident in Lakki Marwat district, unidentified militants killed Head Constable Ihsanullah and injured Constable Rafiullah after opening fire in Mir Alam Manjiwala village. PTI AYZ GSP GSP