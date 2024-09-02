2 policemen injured in TTP attack on police checkpost in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore, Sep 2 (PTI) At least two policemen were injured when more than a dozen armed militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) launched an attack on a police checkpost in Punjab province, police said on Monday.

A spokesperson for Punjab police claimed that police foiled the attack in Mianwali district of Punjab, some 325kms from Lahore, late on Sunday night, but all terrorists managed to flee.

"Some 14 TTP terrorists took advantage of the darkness of the night to attack the Qubal Khel checkpost with rocket launchers and hand grenades. The police personnel posted at the checkpost were on alert and foiled the attack, the spokesman said in a statement.

He said the search operation is going on in the area. There is a possibility of causing heavy loss to the "fugitive terrorists," he added.

Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the police force for thwarting the attack.

"This is the ninth terrorist attack on the Punjab Police over the last few months that was thwarted. There is a lead hardened wall against terrorists at the interprovincial border posts,” Anwar said, adding that the police will crush the evil intentions of the enemy in the future also.

Naqvi said that it is highly commendable that the Punjab police personnel thwarted the attack. "Our forces have shown that they will not let terrorists succeed in their nefarious designs," he said. PTI MZ ZH ZH