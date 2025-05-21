2 policemen killed as militants attack check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Two police personnel were killed and another injured in a terrorist attack on a police check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the assailants used explosives to blow up the main gate of the check post located at the New Sabzi Mandi area of Bannu district, bordering north Waziristan before storming the premises and opening fire.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two policemen lost their lives, while one sustained injuries.

The explosion caused significant damage to the checkpost and nearby shops, including the collapse of an electricity transformer, which disrupted power supply in the area.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.