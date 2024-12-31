2 policemen killed in attack on checkpost in Pak’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Dec 31 (PTI) Two policemen were killed and another injured in an attack by unidentified assailants in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The attack occurred in Daraban Kalan, bordering South Waziristan.

The unidentified assailants managed to escape. Police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

Splinter groups of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) are very active in Daraban area and frequently target security forces.

Advertisment

According to many eyewitnesses, the Taliban takes control of the roads in the district usually in the evening and start checking vehicles on roads.

According to an official report released on Monday, security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 270 terrorists in 2024, including high-profile militants with bounties on their heads.

The provincial police arrested 802 suspects during operations, with the conviction rate in terrorism cases rising significantly from 13 per cent last year to 38 per cent, according to the report of the police department issued by the provincial Directorate of Information.

Advertisment

Of the 270 terrorists killed, 32 were individuals with bounties on their heads.

The report also highlighted the heavy toll on security personnel, with 149 police officers killed, and 232 injured in the line of duty this year. PTI AYZ GSP GSP