2 policemen shot dead by TTP-affiliated terrorists in Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 9 (PTI) Terrorists affiliated with the outlawed TTP shot two police officers dead after kidnapping them from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to the police.

Local police confirmed the abduction and later their killings the same day.

The kidnappers affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also filmed the brutal shooting of the police personnel in an open field at Gurbaz Baka khel area in the Bannu district.

The two officers were abducted from Baka Khel Mandi in the jurisdiction of Baka Khel police station, police said.

The outlawed TTP has increased the attacks in recent months and has apparently become stronger since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban.

The militant group, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to stage terrorist attacks country-wide.