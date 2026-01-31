2 prisoners killed after unidentified men attack police van in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 31 (PTI) Two prisoners were killed after a police vehicle transporting inmates was targeted by unknown assailants in northwest Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near the Rangin Abad area, located on the boundary between Kohat and Karak districts.

According to the police officials, the van was en route from Kohat Jail to a local court in Karak for a scheduled hearing when the unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson confirmed that emergency teams were dispatched to the site immediately following reports of the firing.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Banda Daud Shah.

The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale search operation to apprehend the suspects.

"We are investigating the incident from all possible angles," an official said, adding, "Security forces are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice as swiftly as possible." No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. PTI AYZ SKS GSP