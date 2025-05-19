2 security forces personnel killed in attack in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, May 19 (PTI) Two Pakistani security personnel were killed and six others, including civilians, injured when unknown militants ambushed a security forces convoy in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to sources.

Those injured included a Captain as well.

The militants ambushed the convoy in Mir Ali town in the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan on Sunday.

Two soldiers were killed while three security personnel and three civilians were injured, according to sources.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, and the military's media cell also did not issue a statement about it.