2 security personnel killed as many injured in Pak attack

Peshawar, Oct 28 (PTI) At least two security personnel were killed and a similar number injured after a bomb disposal unit of the security forces came under attack in restive northwest Pakistan on Monday, official sources said.

The militants attacked bomb disposal in Jannata, in the South Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan.

The ambush left 2 security personnel dead and two injured. Officials said that the law enforcers immediately sealed the area and launched a search operation to arrest the accused.

In a separate incident, a security personnel was kidnapped from a mosque in the Alikhel area while he was praying in the Peshawar district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The kidnapping of the security personnel of police and FC by the militants has been on the rise for the last couple of months in southern parts of the province. PTI AYZ AMS