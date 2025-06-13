2 security personnel killed in attack on check post in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jun 13 (PTI) At least two security personnel were killed and seven others injured in an attack at a security check post in northwest Pakistan, officials said on Friday.

The militants launched a sudden attack on the security check post in Hussain Mela, a border town in Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, on Thursday night, they said.

The militants infiltrated the Kurram district from the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, they claimed.

The injured were airlifted to a hospital in Peshawar for treatment.

One terrorist was arrested after a search operation was launched by the security forces, officials said.

The locals managed to catch the terrorist who confessed that the Taliban provided weapons and ordered the attack on the checkpost, they added.