2 terrorists, including 'high-value target', killed by security forces in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jan 5 (PTI) Pakistani security forces killed at least two terrorists, including a "high-value target", in an intelligence-based operation in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Friday.

The operation was conducted late on Thursday in the volatile Tank district of the province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- the military's media cell.

The security forces conducted the operation based on the reported presence of terrorists in the area. After an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists, including high-value target Gul Yousaf Toor, were killed, the ISPR said.

Toor had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies in the country, including high-profile terrorist attacks in the Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts, as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

"He was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies, and (the) government had fixed head money of Rs 2.5 million on him," the ISPR added.

The operation comes days after four wanted terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were killed by security forces in the province's North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan.

Recently, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist activities orchestrated by various terror outfits.

According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected by terror attacks in November, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries.