2 terrorists killed in attack on check post in Pakistan's KP

Peshawar, Jan 15 (PTI) At least two terrorists were killed by the police during an intense gunfire after a police check post was attacked in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday.

Unknown armed militants attacked the check post in Dera Ismail Khan district, which was successfully foiled due to a timely and effective response by the police, an official said.

An intense exchange of gunfire ensued, during which two terrorists were killed by the police.

According to the official, the assailants opened sudden fire on the check post, prompting police personnel to retaliate immediately.

One police constable was injured in the attack.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada reached the spot to assess the situation.

Additional contingents of senior police officers were deployed, and security in the area was further tightened.

The DPO praised the bravery and high morale of the police personnel, stating that the force remained fully alert and determined.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, terrorists carried out a hand grenade attack at the main gate of Bannu Central Jail.

No casualties were reported in the attack, while the perpetrators managed to flee.

Police have launched investigations into both incidents, and search operations are underway to apprehend those responsible.