2 TTP-affiliated terrorists killed in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jun 9 (PTI) Two terrorists affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed and two others arrested on Monday after an exchange of fire with security forces in northwest Pakistan, police said.

A policeman was also killed in the gunfight.

The incident occurred in the Lakki Marwat district of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when a group of terrorists infiltrated a house, according to the police.

Police forces and members of the local peace committee surrounded the area and launched a counter-operation. In an intense exchange of fire, two TTP-affiliated terrorists were killed on the spot while two others were arrested.

The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, was set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007. Its main aim is to impose its strict brand of Islam across Pakistan.

The group, believed to be close to al-Qaeda and the Afghan Taliban, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.