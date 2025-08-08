2 TTP militants killed as Pak police foil attack on check post in Punjab

Lahore, Aug 8 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies foiled an attack on a police checkpost and killed two "dangerous" TTP militants in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Friday.

According to Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), on Thursday night, it received intelligence information that terrorists were present in Kundian in the Mianwali district, some 300 km from Lahore, and were planning to attack a police post and other institutions.

Acting on the tip-off, police raided the area, and two “dangerous members” of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists, it said.

Six terrorists managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness, the CTD said.

Explosives, two rifles, hand grenades, and bullets have been recovered from the possession of the killed militants, it said.