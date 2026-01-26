2 TTP militants killed in clash with security forces in Pakistan NW

Peshawar, Jan 26 (PTI) Pakistan's security forces on Monday averted an attack on a police mobile van by killing two TTP militants in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the police, the clash between the militants and security forces erupted in the Domel area of the Bannu district in the restive province.

Officials killed the militants in an exchange of fire and recovered weapons from their possession.

The militants belonged to Fitna al-Khawarij. This is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Teh­reek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Sajjad Khan said Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), Quick Response Force (QRF) and Rapid Response Force (RRF) units were deployed from the police lines.

A search and clearance operation is currently underway in the area, he said, adding that the bodies of the slain terrorists were shifted to the district hospital.

Zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is being strictly enforced across the province, emphasising that foiling such attacks remains the police's top priority, said DIG Khan.

Pakistan continues to reel under terrorism, especially in the areas bordering Afghanistan.

The government accuses TTP of carrying out terror attacks after its ceasefire deal ended in November 2022. PTI AYZ SKS AMS