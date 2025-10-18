2 TTP terrorists killed in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 18 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Saturday killed two terrorists belonging to the banned TTP terror outfit in an intelligence-based operation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The operation was conducted in the Mughal Kot sector of the Bannu district, according to security forces. It specifically targeted the network of the Tariq Kachhi group of "Fitna al-Khwarij", they said.

The Pakistan government last year notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

Security officials confirmed that a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists. The Tariq Kachhi group has been actively involved in terrorist activities over the past two years and was also engaged in extortion.

The group facilitated cross-border infiltration of terrorists from Afghanistan into Pakistan, according to the sources. PTI AYZ SKS SKS GRS GRS