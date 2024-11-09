Advertisment
International

20 killed, 30 injured in railway station blast in Pakistan: media report

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
A bomb explosion at Quetta's railway station in Pakistan on Saturday

A bomb explosion at Quetta's railway station in Pakistan on Saturday

Peshawar: At least 20 people were killed and 30 others injured in a bomb explosion at Quetta's railway station in Pakistan on Saturday, according to a media report.

Advertisment

Preliminary reports indicate that the explosion took place at the railway station's booking office just before the train arrived at the platform, Geo News reported.

The Jaffer Express was scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9 am, the report said, quoting railway officials.

The officials said the train had not yet arrived at the platform when the explosion took place.

Advertisment

Given the station's usual crowd, there is a high risk of significant casualties, the report said.

Pakistan Railway Station Quetta Bomb Blast
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe