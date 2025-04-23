211 candidates in fray for Singapore general election

Singapore, Apr 23 (PTI) A total of 211 candidates will contest 92 out of 97 parliamentary seats in Singapore’s upcoming General Election, scheduled for May 3. One Group Representation Constituency was returned uncontested following the close of nominations on Wednesday.
The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), which has ruled the city-state since it gained independence in 1965, was the only party to field candidates for all 97 seats in 33 constituencies.
Its largest opponent, the Workers’ Party, is fighting for 26 seats across eight constituencies. The Workers' Party is led by Secretary General Pritam Singh, who served as the Leader of the Opposition in the previous parliament.
A total of 2,758,846 registered voters are set to vote on May 3. More than 18,000 Singaporeans will also vote from overseas.
Election rallies are permitted from April 24 to May 1, the police said in a statement on Wednesday. May 2 will serve as 'Cooling-off Day', during which political campaigning is prohibited ahead of polling day.
Two senior PAP leaders -- Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat -- have opted not to seek re-election and have officially retired from politics.
In the run-up to nomination day, several other PAP politicians -- including Defence Minister Ng Eng Heng, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Maliki Osman, and Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Sustainability and the Environment -- have also announced their retirement from politics.
In total, 20 incumbent PAP parliamentarians will not be contesting this election. As part of its leadership renewal, the party is introducing 32 new candidates, according to earlier media reports. PTI GS SCY SCY