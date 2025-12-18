21st century India takes big, swift decisions, delivers results in time-bound manner: PM Modi in Oman

Muscat, Dec 18 (PTI) India of the 21st century takes "big" and "swift" decisions and moves ahead by setting big goals and delivering results in a time-bound manner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday Modi, who is in Oman on a two-day visit, made the remarks during an interaction with the Indian students and community members here, who welcomed him with enthusiastic chants and applause.

In his address, Modi described the audience as a 'mini-India', drawing chants of "Modi, Modi, Modi" from those present. He noted the presence of people from various parts of India at the event and said, "Today, we have all gathered like one family. Today, we are celebrating our country and Team India. In India, our diversity is the strong foundation of our culture." The prime minister underlined that "coexistence and cooperation" have been a hallmark of the Indian diaspora.

Highlighting India's transformational growth and development, its speed and scale of change, and the strength of its economy, Modi cited its more than eight per cent growth in the last quarter.

India is steady on the path to becoming one of the fastest-growing economies with a high growth rate, and this has happened when the world was beset with challenges, he said.

"Twenty-first century India takes big decisions, and takes decisions swiftly, moves ahead with big goals, and doesn't settle until it delivers results within a defined timeline," Modi said.

At the 'Maitri Parv' event, the audience included more than 700 students from various Indian schools.

This year holds special significance for Indian schools in Oman, as they celebrate 50 years of their establishment in that country, the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi said.

Emphasising that knowledge has been at the centre of India-Oman ties, Modi said, "Now, we have to aim for the next 50 years. So, I will tell every youth -- dream big, learn deeply, and innovate boldly, so that they can contribute meaningfully to humanity." He described the 'Maitri Parv' as one that stands for Maritime Heritage, Aspirations, Innovation, Trust and technology, Respect and Inclusive growth.

This celebration is a festival of "mutual friendship between the two countries, shared history and prosperous future," he said.

Modi also affirmed that the India-Oman partnership was making itself future-ready through AI collaboration, digital learning, innovation partnership, and entrepreneurship exchange.

He said the two nations are "tied not just by geography, but also by generations", and called the diaspora the "biggest custodian of these centuries-old ties." In his speech, the prime minister also hailed the recent decision of UNESCO to inscribe the 'Deepavali' festival on the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"Our 'diya' (lamp) will now illuminate not just our homes, but the entire world," he said, adding that this "global recognition for Diwali is a recognition of that light of ours which spreads the message of hope, amity and humanity." He outlined achievements of the government in the last 11 years, saying there have been "transformational changes in the country in the fields of infrastructure development, manufacturing, healthcare, green growth, and women's empowerment." Modi said India was preparing itself for the 21st century through developing world-class innovation, start-ups, and a digital public infrastructure ecosystem.

"India's speed is seen in our resolve, and witnessed in our performance," Modi asserted, noting the growth in the number of AIIMS institutions and medical colleges in India in the last 11 years.

He also highlighted recent stellar achievements in the space sector, from landing on the moon to the planned Gaganyaan human space mission.

Modi said that space was an important part of collaboration between India and Oman, and noted that ISRO has developed the India-Oman Space Portal under a space collaboration agreement with Muscat.

He also underscored that India was not just a market, but a model for the world - from goods and services to digital solutions.

Modi, who arrived here on Wednesday, met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said after the community meet and discussed issues of mutual and bilateral interest.

The two nations also signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), marking a major step in deepening their economic engagement.

Modi's visit is of special significance as it marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This is his second visit to the Gulf nation.

Oman is the last leg of his four-day visit to three nations from December 15-18, which also took him to Jordan and Ethiopia. PTI KND GRS GRS GRS