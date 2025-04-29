International

22 people killed in restaurant fire in China's Liaoyang city

Beijing: Twenty-two people were killed in a restaurant fire in Liaoyang city of China's Liaoning province on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at 12:25 p.m., killing 22 people and injuring three others, the State-run Xinhua news agency reported.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to treat those injured, the report said.

This is the second major fire incident in China this month.

On April 9, 20 elderly people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in north China's Hebei province.

A total of 39 elderly people were in the building when the blaze broke out at the nursing home in Longhua county of Chengde city.

