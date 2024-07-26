220 people killed in terror-related incidents in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2024

Peshawar, Jul 26 (PTI) At least 220 people, including security forces personnel and civilians, were killed and 343 injured in terror-related incidents this year in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the government said.

According to the Home Department report, 76 policemen, 39 army soldiers, 29 Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, 65 civilians and four politicians were killed in terror-related incidents and target killings in the province bordering Afghanistan.

The politicians were killed in Bajaur and North Waziristan tribal districts, the report said.

The injured included 113 policemen, 98 civilians, 87 army troops and 41 FC personnel.

Seven law enforcement personnel and 23 policemen have been killed in the most volatile Dera Ismail Khan district followed by 12 policemen in Bannu and 11 each in Bajaur and Peshawar.