23 Indians arrested in Nepal for allegedly running online gambling racket

Kathmandu, Feb 10 (PTI) Nepal police arrested 23 Indians on Monday in the Bagmati province of the Himalayan nation on charges of operating an online gambling racket.

The arrests were made in a two-storey building located in Budhanilkantha Municipality, located 10 km north of Kathmandu, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Apil Kumar Bohara.

The 23 Indian nationals were arrested red-handed when the police raided the building based on a tip-off. Police also seized Rs 81,000 cash, 88 mobile phone sets and 10 laptops from their possession.

They are being charged under the anti-gambling act, police said.