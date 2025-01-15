23 terrorists, including 7 members of TTP, arrested in Pak Punjab

Lahore, Jan 15 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have arrested 23 terrorists, including seven members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Punjab province of Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police in a statement said that it foiled a major terrorist plan in Punjab especially in Lahore by arresting the 23 terrorists in the province during the last one week.

“Seven terrorists of Fitna-ul-Khawarij (TTP) are among the arrested ones. The seven TTP militants have been arrested from Lahore along with explosives and a map of an important educational institution,” the CTD said.

The CTD said it conducted 200 intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Jhelum, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Gujarat, Mianwali, Sargodha and Faisalabad districts of Punjab.

Cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out. PTI MZ GSP GSP