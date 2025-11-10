23-yr-old Indian student dies in US after failling ill with cough, chest pain

New York/Amaravati, Nov 10, (PTI) A 23-year-old Indian student, who recently completed her master's degree in the US and was looking for a job, has died after reportedly falling ill with a severe cough and chest pain.

Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda, also known as Raji, hailed from Karamchedu village in Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla district. She had graduated recently from Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi, and was living in Denton, Texas.

According to her cousin D Swathi Praveen, a software engineer in Bengaluru, Rajyalakshmi had been suffering from a cough, cold, and shortness of breath for four to five days before her death.

“There was a season change (in Texas). We thought maybe it was a seasonal cough and flu. We took it easy for the first two days. As it was not healing, we got worried and made continuous calls,” Praveen said.

Rajyalakshmi had booked a hospital appointment for November 10 but died before she could visit the doctor. On the night of November 7, she reportedly took some syrup after dinner and went to bed, but did not wake up the next morning. Her roommates called 911 when she failed to respond to her alarm.

Emergency responders attempted CPR before shifting her to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Medical examinations are underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Her parents, Y Ramakrishna and Vani, who are marginal farmers, were informed of her death late on Friday.

“She was a bright, hopeful soul who dreamed of helping her parents continue their farming journey,” said another cousin, Chaitanya YVK, who has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help repatriate her body and cover expenses.

Rajyalakshmi’s father, who had been struggling with losses to his 20-acre leased chilli crop caused by Cyclone Montha, is devastated by the tragedy.

“Father (Ramakrishna) is in a very sad situation. He loved her very much and had hopes. Now his blood pressure is falling, requiring medication every four to five hours,” Praveen said.

She last visited India in December 2024 and spent 24 days with her family. After completing a computer science engineering degree in Andhra Pradesh, she left for the US in September 2023 for her MS programme.

The GoFundMe campaign sought to raise USD 125,000 to help cover her funeral costs, repatriation, educational loans, and financial support for her family.

“As Raji’s family grieves this unimaginable loss, we are reaching out to our friends and loved ones for support,” the fundraiser said.

Praveen told PTI that the fundraiser target has been met and the family is no longer seeking donations.

Rajyalakshmi’s body is expected to arrive in her native village on November 14 for the final rites. PTI GSP STH SSK ZH ZH