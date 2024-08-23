25 people injured after bus hit by boulder in Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 23 (PTI) At least 25 people were injured when a boulder hit a passenger bus in Bharatpur Metropolitan City in Nepal on Friday.

The bus turned upside down after it was hit by the massive boulder at 1.50 pm in the Satrakilo area, according to the police.

The bus was heading towards Pokhara from Gaur of Rautahat district.

The condition of two passengers is said to be critical. Vehicular movement was halted for a couple of hours after the incident.

The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Bharatpur Hospital and Chitwan Medical College.

Separately, at least 14 people were killed and 16 others injured after an Indian tourist bus veered off the highway and fell 150 metres into the fast-flowing Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday, authorities said.

The bus from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh was heading towards Nepal's capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district.