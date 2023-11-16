26 killed, 38 injured in fire at a coal mining company building in China

Beijing, Nov 16 (PTI) A fire ripped through a building of a coal mine company in north China's Shanxi province on Thursday, killing at least 26 people and injuring 38, state media reported.

Advertisment

The fire started on the second floor of the five-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City at around 6.50 am (local time). The on-site rescue operation ended at 1:45 pm (local time) on Thursday, according to the information office of the city.

An earlier report by the state-run Xinhua news agency said 60 people were sent to the hospital for treatment.

Chinese President Xi Jinping who is currently in the US has ordered all-out efforts to rescue the injured.

Advertisment

Xi, who is currently visiting the US, asked authorities to inspect and remove risks in key industries to safeguard people's lives and property as well as social stability, official media reported.

The building belongs to a private coal mine company.

Industrial accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement, the report said. PTI KJV AMS