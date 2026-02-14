26 terrorists arrested in Pak's Punjab province

Lahore, Feb 14 (PTI) At least 26 terrorists, including from the banned TTP and Al-Qaeda, who had planned to target important buildings in different cities were arrested from across the Punjab province of Pakistan, law enforcement claimed on Saturday.

Weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials were also recovered from the possession of the 26, including five “dangerous terrorists of Al-Qaeda and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)” from different parts of the province during the last one month, Punjab police said in a statement.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police conducted 286 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province, questioned 286 suspects and arrested 26 terrorists along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials, it said.

Explosives (4,935 grams), 19 detonators, 34 feet safety fuse wire, three EID bombs and literature of the banned organisations were recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The CTD said the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in different cities.

The terrorists were nabbed from Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Narowal and Pakpattan.

The CTD added that 25 cases have been registered against them.