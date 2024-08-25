29 people killed as bus falls into ditch in Pakistan's Punjab province: Report

Lahore, Aug 25 (PTI) At least 29 people were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ditch in Pakistan's Punjab province on Sunday, according to a media report.

The bus was travelling with 30 passengers from Haveli Kahuta to Rawalpindi, Geo News reported quoting sources said.

The accident took place near Pana Bridge.

According to the sources, the cause of the accident — which occurred in a mountainous area — is not yet known, the report said.

The local residents are retrieving the bodies from the bus, while the police and the rescue teams are on their way to the site of the incident.

Kahuta is a tehsil in the Rawalpindi district and is one hour away from the city.