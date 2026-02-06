3 African countries agree to take back illegal migrants after UK visa penalty threat

London, Feb 6 (PTI) Three African countries have agreed to take back their nationals who entered the UK illegally or were convicted of other offences following a threat to shut down their visas, the UK Home Office said on Friday.

Officials said that Namibia and Angola have agreed to cooperate on migrant returns a month after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood threatened visa penalties.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) fell in line weeks after the minister had stripped VIPs and decision-makers from the country of preferential visa treatment, as well as revoking fast-track visa processing services for all DRC nationals.

“My message is clear, if foreign governments refuse to accept the return of their citizens, then they will face consequences," said Mahmood.

“Illegal migrants and dangerous criminals will now be removed and deported back to Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. I will do what it takes to restore order and control to our borders,” she said.

Some UK media reports reference sources as saying that India, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Somalia and Gabon are among other countries “resistant” to striking similar returns agreement and may be in line for future visa sanctions.

The Home Office did not confirm this speculation but admitted further visa penalty threats are expected.

It stated: “While Angola, Namibia and DRC are now cooperating on returns, other countries are still frustrating the returns process and not taking back their nationals who have no right to remain in the UK.” “The home secretary has been clear that those who refuse to work with the UK on returns cannot expect a normal visa relationship, with further threats expected where countries are not cooperating,” it added.

Around 58,500 people have been removed or deported since July 2024 when the Labour government took charge, with officials claiming that removals of illegal migrants with no right to be in the UK are at an “all-time high”.

The latest agreements with the African nations means over 3,000 nationals could be eligible for deportation.

“The move forms part of sweeping reforms being delivered by the home secretary to rip away the incentives that draw illegal migrants to Britain and ramp up removals of those with no right to be in the country,” the Home Office said.

It follows a hard line on immigration set out by Mahmood last year, when the South Asian heritage minister warned that countries that “do not play ball” could face visa cuts and penalties.

“Just to say, we do expect countries to play ball, play by the rules and if one of your citizens has no right to be in our country, you have to take them back," she said at the time.

The Home Office said the action by the African countries demonstrates the effectiveness of threatening visa penalties and forms part of a "more transactional approach" with countries, depending on their cooperation on returns.