3 arrested in connection with deadly fire at shopping mall in Dhaka

Dhaka, Mar 2 (PTI) Bangladesh police have arrested three persons, including two owners of a restaurant, in connection with the massive fire that broke out at a shopping mall in the capital Dhaka that killed at least 46 people.

The fire broke out around 9:50 pm on Thursday at the restaurant named “Kacchi Bhai” on the first floor of the building, Green Cozy Cottage, and quickly spread to the upper floors that had more restaurants and a garment shop, according to fire service officials.

Two owners of an eatery called Chumuk and the manager of Kacchi Bhai restaurant were arrested on Friday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner Kh Mahid Uddin said.

He said, “The fire started from the food shop on the ground floor of the building. The police will file a case over negligence in connection with the deaths in the fire incident.” Besides, anyone from the victim's family can file a case if they want, said the police official.

At least 46 people were killed, and over 20 others sustained severe injuries by a devastating fire on Thursday night. Firefighters rescued 70 people, including 42 in unconscious state, from the rooftop and different floors of the seven-storey Green Cozy Cottage.

Legal action will be taken against whoever is found responsible in this incident, he added.

He said that three people arrested in this incident are being interrogated.

The building did not have permission to house restaurants.

The building had permission for office use, not restaurants and eateries, according to Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk). But the building housed eight restaurants, a juice bar and a tea and coffee shop, the report said.

Ashraful Islam, Town Planner and Director of the Detailed Area Planning (DAP) project of Rajuk said commercial approval had been taken for the building from one to seven floors. But it was only for office use. There was no approval for restaurants, showrooms or anything else. PTI AMS AKJ AMS