3 arrested in Sri Lanka on suspicion of plotting attack on Israeli tourists

Colombo, Oct 24 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in Sri Lanka on suspicion of plotting an attack against Israeli tourists in the eastern coast surfing resort of Arugam Bay, Public Security Minister Vijitha Herath said on Thursday.

He said all three suspects arrested by the Terrorism Investigation Division of the police are Sri Lankan nationals. They are being interrogated to ascertain if they had a plan to carry out the attack targeting Israelis, the minister said.

Responding to the opposition's criticism that the public was not informed about the threat until the US embassy issued its travel advisory, he said, "We did not inform the public until the information could be verified." He said the government had taken swift action to provide security at all coastal areas and tourism sites after receiving the information.

Herath said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all tourists.

He said US Ambassador Julie Chung had informed the government of the travel advisory on the Arugam Bay security situation.

The US warned its citizens to avoid the popular tourists' resort on the eastern coast until further notice. Security has been beefed up in the region.

Earlier, police announced the arrest of two persons and said it came as a result of Indian intelligence information sharing over the security alert in Arugam Bay.

The Indian alert had said the attack could take place between 19 and 23 October, they said.

On Wednesday, the US embassy and the British High Commission in Colombo issued statements warning their citizens that they had received credible information targeting Arugam Bay and urged tourists to avoid the area until further notice.

Meanwhile, the police said that the security net has been extended to the southern coast and the southeastern resort areas.

Sri Lanka’s Muslim minority groups have condemned the wars in Gaza and Lebanon by holding continuous anti-Israel protests.

Several posts have appeared on social media calling for a boycott of Israeli businesses on the east coast.

The police vowed to accord protection to all foreign nationals. A hotline has been set up for tourists to alert authorities of any suspicious activities. PTI CORR NSA ZH ZH