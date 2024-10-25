3 arrested in Sri Lanka on suspicion of plotting attack on Israeli tourists detained further under anti-terrorism law

Colombo, Oct 25 (PTI) The three suspects held for allegedly plotting an attack on Israeli tourists on the eastern coast were on Friday were further detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, police said here.

The trio was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of plotting an attack against Israeli tourists in the eastern coast surfing resort of Arugam Bay following a tip-off from Indian intelligence.

The threat, however, has diminished now, the police said.

However, the special security arrangements deployed at tourist areas on the island would continue, police added.

Deputy Inspector General Nihal Thalduwa said the US embassy here, even before the arrests were made on Wednesday, warned its citizens to avoid visiting the area the security arrangements were in place.

Thalduwa said the Israeli tourists could become vulnerable to attacks given the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

“All three arrested are Sri Lankans. They are being interrogated," Thalduwa said and added the nature of the act of terrorism planned to be carried out had not been verified as of now.

The police said an Indian intelligence information had earlier warned of the planned attack between October 19 and 23.

It said adequate measures were put in place to ensure the safety of all tourists.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is in talks with foreign embassies to remove travel advisories after warnings of attacks while further ensuring protection to tourists visiting the island, local media said quoted Public Security Minister Vijitha Herath as saying.

The police said that the security net has been extended to the southern coast and the southeastern resort areas.

Sri Lanka’s Muslim minority groups have condemned the wars in Gaza and Lebanon by holding continuous anti-Israel protests.

Several posts have appeared on social media calling for a boycott of Israeli businesses on the east coast.

Herath vowed to accord protection to all foreign nationals. A hotline has been set up for tourists to alert authorities of any suspicious activities.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, while briefing the South African High Commissioner Sandile Edwin Schalk on the island nation’s current security situation on Friday, emphasised the recent measures taken to enhance safety for both tourists and residents.

Dissanayake assured that these efforts, in response to recent travel advisories, have led to strengthened security protocols across key tourist areas, a statement from the President's Media Division said. PTI CORR PY NPK PY NPK PY