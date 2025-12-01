3 BLA militants killed as Pak forces foil attack on FC headquarters in Balochistan

Karachi, Dec 1 (PTI) Three militants of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were killed as security personnel foiled an attack on the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in the Nokundi town of Chagai district when the militants attempted to storm the headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) after a suicide bomber detonated himself at the main gate, a spokesperson of the paramilitary force said.

At least six attackers then tried to force their way in but were pushed back by security personnel.

"The FC Quick Response Force immediately retaliated and killed three terrorists who had managed to enter the headquarters,” the spokesperson said.

According to sources, BLA militants also targeted another FC outpost in the Gurmakan area of Panjgur, triggering a gunfight with security forces.

Unverified reports suggested several attackers may have been killed in the incident. PTI CORR SCY SCY