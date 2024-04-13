3 children killed in landmine blast in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar Apr 13 (PTI) At least three children were killed on the spot and one injured in a landmine explosion in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, police said.

The tragic incident occurred in Wanna town of the tribal South Waziristan district on the third day of Eid.

The children were on their way to watch a volleyball match between two local teams in the Mandokai area when one of them stepped on a landmine triggering a huge blast, a district police officer said.

Three children died on the spot and one was critically injured. The injured child was provided immediate treatment at a local hospital before being shifted to a district hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

It was not immediately clear who planted the landmines in the area. However, South Waziristan is a hotbed for militants. PTI AYZ GSP AKJ GSP