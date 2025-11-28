3 Chinese workers killed in drone attack in Tajikistan

Beijing, Nov 28 (PTI) Three Chinese workers were killed in Tajikistan in a drone attack that was carried out from across the border in Afghanistan, official media here reported.

The attack targeted a camp housing company employees in Tajikistan's southwestern Khatlon region on Wednesday night, state-run Global Times here reported, citing Tajikistan's foreign ministry.

"This attack was carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle" carrying explosives, the ministry was quoted as saying.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Tajik ministry condemned "these acts of terrorist groups" and urged Afghan authorities to stabilise and secure their side of the border, the report said.

The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan also issued a renewed warning to Chinese companies and personnel engaged in gold mining operations in the affected region, urging them to leave the area as soon as possible.

It also advised its citizens to immediately contact local police or the embassy for assistance in case of an emergency.

The Chinese embassy has also urged Tajik authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, bring the perpetrators to justice, and take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions, and projects in the country. PTI KJV ZH ZH