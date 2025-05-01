3 counter-terrorism department personnel killed in clashes with terrorists in northwest Pak

Peshawar, May 1 (PTI) Three police personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department were killed and two others injured in clashes with terrorists during an operation in northwest Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

Two terrorists were also killed and others wounded in the clashes, but their accomplices managed to take them away, police said. According to police, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Bannu Police were conducting an operation against terrorists when they encountered them in the Spin Tangi area, within the jurisdiction of Domel Chashmi Police Station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three CTD Bannu personnel - Assistant Sub-Inspector Binyamin Khan, Constable Inam Khan and Constable Masoor - were killed in the shootout, police said.

Two constables, Wafid Khan and Imran Khan, were injured and were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, they added.

The police have seized weapons, ammunition, IEDs, and hand grenades from the terrorists.

A heavy contingent of Bannu and CTD Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, with raids being conducted on terrorist hideouts.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur paid tributes to the deceased personnel. PTI AYZ ZH ZH