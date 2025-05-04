3 dead, 14 missing after two tourist boats capsize in China

Beijing, May 4 (PTI) Three people drowned and 14 others were missing after two tourist boats capsized on a river in Guizhou Province on Sunday, official media reported.

The tourist boats capsized on a river in Qianxi City, leaving three people dead and 14 others missing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

As many as 60 people have been hospitalised for treatment, the report said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to search those falling into water and treat the injured.