3 Indian education tools shortlisted for inaugural Global Edtech Prize

London, Aug 1 (PTI) Three education technology tools making an impact with innovative learning solutions in India are among the top 10 finalists of an inaugural Global EdTech Prize.
Pragati from Room to Read India Trust, Gurukul from Avanti Fellows and LEAD Learning System from LEAD Group were named Top 10 finalists this week.
The prize is created to spotlight trailblazing solutions that are driving change and grappling with the most crucial challenges in classrooms around the world.
The prize, founded by UK-headquartered T4 Education with Owl Ventures and Digital Promise, will be awarded in three categories of Non-Profits, Start-Ups and Majors, with winners announced at the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in November.
“In using technology to solve the greatest challenges in education, you are making a difference to so many lives. The Global EdTech Prize gives you the platform you need to go on and scale that impact,” said Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the Global EdTech Prize.
Judged by educators, the prize comes in the form of a platform to help companies and organisations scale their products, tools or services to enhance impact worldwide.
Pragati, a foundational literacy and numeracy assessment app, is seen as a scalable digital solution after its classroom observation and monitoring aspect has been adopted by the government of Uttarakhand statewide in the past two years.
Gurukul, developed by Avanti Fellows and powered by Capgemini, made its mark as one of India’s largest free online test preparation platforms for students preparing for competitive exams.
Launched in 2024, Gurukul is a mobile-first, open-source platform tailored for low-resource settings.
While Pragati and Gurukul are in the running in the Non-Profits category, LEAD has been chosen in the Majors category for revolutionising school education in India by transforming budget private schools into centres of academic excellence.
LEAD Learning System has been recognised for its ability to transform student learning by codifying the best practices of curriculum design, lesson planning, teaching, training, monitoring and remediation and making it available in an easy-to-use form by teachers, students, school leaders and parents.
All top 10 finalists from around the world will be invited to the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi to showcase their work before an “Expert Panel” comprising leading figures in the technology and education sectors, including global investors and policymakers.
The Expert Panel will then narrow down the final three per category who will present their products and tools before educators to vote by secret ballot to announce the winner in each category live on stage on November 16. PTI AK NPK NPK