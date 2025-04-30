3 Indian-origin people found dead after shooting at US home

New York, Apr 30 (PTI) Three Indian-origin people were found dead after a shooting at a home in the US state of Washington, according to local media reports.

The incident took place on April 24 in Newcastle city.

The dead were identified as Harshavardhana Kikkeri, 44, Shwetha Panyam, 41, and Dhruva Kikkeri, 14, The Seattle Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

While the deaths of Shwetha and Dhruva were ruled as homicide by the police, Harshavardhana died by suicide, the report quoted the King County medical examiner’s office as saying.

Neighbours told the KOMO News that a young family lived in the home where the shooting took place.

On the night of the shooting, authorities were called to the townhouse on 129th Street after receiving a 911 call. The KING 5 television station said its crew saw a child being escorted from the home and comforted by investigators.

Unconfirmed reports said Harshavardhana, alongside Shwetha, was the owner of an India-based AI tech company Holoworld. According to the company’s website, it was founded in 2018 by the two, with Harshavardhana serving as the CEO and CTO, and Shwetha as president.

King County sheriff’s spokesperson Brandyn Hull said she could not comment on whether the case was believed to be a murder-suicide.

"We understand many questions remain about the events that took place in Newcastle on April 24,” Hull was quoted as saying by Renton Reporter newspaper. “An investigation such as this takes time, and our detectives are working diligently to try and piece together what led to this incident. Until this work concludes, the Sheriff’s Office won’t have any further updates.” No sign of the deaths' motive or relationships among the deceased was released by the sheriff's office, according to the report. PTI GRS GRS GRS