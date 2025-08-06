3 Indians arrested for possessing illegal weapon in Nepal

Kathmandu, Aug 6 (PTI) Three Indian nationals were arrested for possessing an illegal weapon in southern Nepal, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made on Tuesday in the Naraha Rural Municipality of the Siraha district in Madhesh province.

Rishi Nath, 19, Om Shanker Yadav, 20 and Akash Kumar Mandal, 19, all residents of Bihar, were arrested after a pistol was found in their possession during a regular security check.

They were arrested on charges of carrying an illegal weapon, according to the Nepal Police.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, taking them into custody.