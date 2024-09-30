3 Iranian security personnel killed by militants near Pakistan border

Islamabad, Sep 30 (PTI) At least three Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with militants in the restive Sistan-Baluchestan province bordering Pakistan, an official said on Monday. Sistan-Baluchestan and bordering Balochistan province frequently face attacks from different militant groups that easily cross the porous border between Iran and Pakistan.

A security official told PTI that four overnight attacks were reported in Parud, Khash, Hirmand and Domak areas of the province.

“Three Iranian security personnel were killed and some others injured in these attacks,” he said. Jaish-ul-Adl (Army of Justice), which is a Sunni majority group, claimed responsibility for the attacks. The group emerged in 2012 as a successor of another Baloch military group called Jundullah and it is active along the Pak-Iran bordering areas.

According to Iran, Jaish-ul-Adl is based in Pakistan but the allegation is rejected by Pakistan which says it has been a victim of terrorism and fighting to eliminate the threat from its soil.

The alleged presence of militants on each other's soil and accusations against each other brought Pakistan and Iran to the verge of war earlier this year when Iran launched attacks on sites of rebels and Pakistan in matching response claimed hitting terrorists in Iran.