3 killed, 12 injured as bus catches fire in Pakistan's Balochistan province

Karachi, Jun 6 (PTI) At least three persons were killed and 12 others injured early Thursday morning when a bus caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle in Pakistan's Balochistan province, officials said.

Lasbela Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) captain (rtd) Naveed Alam said the bus was heading from Quetta to Karachi when the accident occurred in Lasbela’s Uthal tehsil, Dawn newspaper reported.

A motorcyclist carrying petrol reportedly collided with the bus, causing the fire.

Police and rescue officials rushed to the site of the incident upon receiving the alert and immediately began rescue efforts, Alam said.

The motorcyclist died on the spot, while two other charred bodies were found in the bus, SSP Alam said. The rescue operation was completed in four hours, he added.

Seven injured passengers, including children, were first taken out of the vehicle by breaking its windowpanes, the police official said. Another five injured were rescued while extinguishing the fire, he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to Dr Hakeem Laasi, incharge of Lasbela Edhi Service, critically injured passengers were sent to Karachi for further treatment.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of life in the tragic accident," Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said in a statement on X. He expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for the deceased.

Last month, at least 28 people died and 22 were injured after a bus fell into a ravine in Washuk, Balochistan. PTI ZH ZH