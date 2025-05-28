3 killed as heavy rain lashes Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, May 27 (PTI) At least three people, including two women, were killed while seven others were injured after heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning hit various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday night.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a preliminary report detailing the human and property losses caused by the rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The severe weather also caused partial damage to at least nine houses in different areas. The incidents were reported from Swabi, Peshawar, Shangla, Swat and Haripur districts.

The PDMA has directed the respective district administrations to immediately assist the affected families and ensure that the injured are provided with best possible medical treatment.

It also instructed the concerned departments to utilise all available resources to reopen any roads blocked due to the downpour.

The weather pattern is expected to continue until May 31.

The PDMA emergency operations centre is closely coordinating with all the concerned departments and relief agencies, officials said.

Citizens have been advised to report any emergencies or untoward incidents by calling the PDMA helpline at 1700.