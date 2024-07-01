3 killed in bomb explosion in Pakistan’s Balochistan province

Karachi, Jul 1 (PTI) Two children and a woman were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Monday.

A Levies paramilitary official said that the bomb planted on the roadside in the Geban area of Turbat was detonated by a remote control.

“When the bomb detonated, the woman and two children who were passing through the area were killed in the explosion,” he said.

The official said it appeared that the detonation went wrong as the target was the vehicles of security forces.

Meanwhile, on Monday three notorious convicts escaped from a police judicial lockup in Dukki after climbing through a narrow window in the washroom.

The police had kept 13 prisoners in judicial lockup and three of them escaped after going to the washroom.

Separately, at least 18 dangerous criminals, including six on death row, fled from a prison in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after overpowering a guard, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Friday when an inmate of the Rawalakot prison used a pistol to force a prison guard to get the keys to effect the breakout.

According to a police official, of the 18 prisoners who escaped, six were on death row and another three were serving life sentences.

