3 militants arrested in Pakistan's Punjab: police

Lahore, Jun 6 (PTI) Pakistani law enforcement agencies on Friday claimed to have arrested three militants in Punjab province.

In an intelligence-based operation, three dangerous terrorists were arrested in Jhang Road, Pathan Colony, some 225kms from Lahore, on Friday, the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police said in a statement.

"The arrested terrorists were residing in South Punjab. Azam from Minchinabad, Amjad from Pakpattan, and Manzoor from Bahawalnagar," it said.

The terrorists linked to a foreign intelligence agency were planning to target key locations in Lahore, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Pakpattan during Eid, it said, adding that a large cache of weapons, explosives and maps were recovered from them.

The CTD Faisalabad has registered a case against them and further investigation is underway. PTI MZ ZH ZH