3 militants killed by Pak security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Nov 24 (PTI) Three Afghan militants were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The operation was conducted in Madiyank area in Khyber district following credible information.

A fierce exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the terrorists, resulting in the killing of three militants, while two others were reportedly injured.

All slain militants are said to be Afghan nationals who had crossed the border.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Security officials added that the operation was part of ongoing efforts to restore peace and dismantle terrorist networks in the area.

Separately, a young shepherd was killed in an explosion caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) in South Waziristan district.

Police sources said the incident occurred in the Milan Toi area, where the device detonated with a loud blast. PTI AYZ GSP GSP