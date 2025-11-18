3 motorway cops killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore, Nov 18 (PTI) Three motorway police officers were killed in a road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province, an official said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Bahawalpur, around 400 km from Lahore, late Monday night.

According to a spokesperson of the motorway police, a bus rammed into a police patrol vehicle on the Multan-Sukkur motorway after its driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding, killing all three officers on board on the spot.

The bus driver has been arrested, he said, adding that a probe is on to ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Federal Minister for Communications Aleem Khan attended the funeral prayers of the deceased officers.

He also ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the accident.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed her grief over the death of the police officers and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased. PTI MZ SKS SCY SCY